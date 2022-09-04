Zelensky: ‘Ukrainian flags are returning to where they belong.’
September 4, 2022 9:58 pm
On Sept. 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Head of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and a number of other ministers and top military officials. “There is no place for the occupiers on our land,” said Zelensky.
