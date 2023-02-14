Zelensky: Ukrainian diplomacy needs to make Kyiv's interests clear to the world

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in his video address on Feb. 13 about the importance of Ukraine deepening diplomatic ties with the world to continue fighting against Russian aggression and to rebuild post-war Ukraine.

Zelensky added that he'd spoken on the phone with Philippines' President Bongbong Marcos on deepening cooperation between the two countries. He said their conversation marks a historical milestone in the bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Philippines.

"Ukraine needs to have meaningful relations with the entire region of Southeast Asia and with each country in the region. We will continue to do our best to make this a reality," Zelensky said.

"Ukrainian diplomacy has a defined objective: to establish connections with all regions globally where our presence is yet to be adequately represented, to make Ukraine and its interests comprehensible to all states and peoples with whom we currently lack stable relations."

Ukraine's global perception as an ally increased by 22% in the past year, according to the latest Munich Security Index report. However, the most noted increases were in G7 countries and EU states.