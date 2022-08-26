Zelensky: Ukraine has shipped first million tonnes of agricultural products
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 12:58 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine has shipped one million tonnes of foodstuff from its three Black Sea ports under the UN-backed grain deal, President Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening address on Aug. 26. The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed on July 22 and the first ship left Ukraine on Aug. 1.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.