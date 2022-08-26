Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 27, 2022 12:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine has shipped one million tonnes of foodstuff from its three Black Sea ports under the UN-backed grain deal, President Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening address on Aug. 26. The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed on July 22 and the first ship left Ukraine on Aug. 1.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
