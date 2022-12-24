Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Associated Press: Zelensky to visit Washington DC on Dec. 21

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 21, 2022 1:01 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly preparing to visit Washington on Dec. 21. This will be his first overseas trip since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24. The visit comes as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine, and is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. 

Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter told Associated Press that Zelensky’s trip, while expected, could still be called off at the last minute because of security concerns. 

