externalZelensky: The war must end with the liberation of Crimea

August 10, 2022 1:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian war against Ukraine began with the occupation of Crimea and must end with its liberation. "Russia has turned our peninsula, which has always been and will be one of the best places in Europe, into one of the most dangerous places in Europe. Russia brought large-scale repression, environmental problems, economic hopelessness and war to Crimea." Zelensky added that "it is impossible to say" when the liberation will happen, but Ukraine is constantly "adding the necessary components to the formula of liberation of Crimea." 

