Zelensky supports G7 decision to impose price cap on Russian oil, calls for same move on gas price
September 2, 2022 11:22 pm
In a video address on Sept. 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that such a step would limit the flow of income to Moscow and “restore justice for all Europeans Russia is trying to blackmail with artificially inflated prices.”
