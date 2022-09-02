Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 11:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a video address on Sept. 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that such a step would limit the flow of income to Moscow and “restore justice for all Europeans Russia is trying to blackmail with artificially inflated prices.”

