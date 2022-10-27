Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky signs law to increase defense, security spending by Hr 387 billion ($10.5 billion) in 2022.

October 27, 2022 7:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most of the additional funds, Hr 365 billion, will be allocated to the Defense Ministry. The implementation of the law “will make it possible to carry out urgent tasks in the field of national security and defense, and measures to repel the Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the statement reads. The initial budget for 2022 set defense and security spending at 322.7 billion ($8.8 billion). 

