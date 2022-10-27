Zelensky signs law to increase defense, security spending by Hr 387 billion ($10.5 billion) in 2022.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 27, 2022 7:07 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Most of the additional funds, Hr 365 billion, will be allocated to the Defense Ministry. The implementation of the law “will make it possible to carry out urgent tasks in the field of national security and defense, and measures to repel the Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the statement reads. The initial budget for 2022 set defense and security spending at 322.7 billion ($8.8 billion).
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.