Zelensky signs law on 'customs visa-free regime' with EU
August 31, 2022 2:27 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address on Aug. 30 that he had signed an agreement to the accession of Ukraine to the Convention on a Common Transit procedure. Earlier in June, the EU signed an agreement to allow Ukraine into the bloc's Convention on Common Transit Procedure for a "visa-free" road freight transportation shortly after the war-torn country had been granted an EU candidacy status.
