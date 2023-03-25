Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Zelensky: 'SBU undergoing fundamental internal transformation'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 25, 2023 12:33 am
In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) is in the process of undergoing a radical transformation that will allow it to properly protect the country. 

"The Security Service of Ukraine is undergoing a fundamental internal transformation. The service fully mobilized for the real protection of the state and is now giving Ukraine such results that each of us can only be proud of," he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky fired deputy head of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) Oleksandr Yakushev, managers of two departments, and SBU heads in two Ukrainian regions, on March 6. Over the past year, the president's office has ousted several officials, some high-level, for alleged high treason and collaboration with Russian security services. 

Cleaning house was largely regarded as the Ukrainian government's attempt to show that it is tackling corruption as the West provides unprecedented amounts of aid to Kyiv.

In his address, Zelensky said that the SBU is currently fighting both external and internal enemies, and is "putting a historical end to any attempts by Russia to manipulate Ukraine through agents."

"Today I thanked all the employees of the SBU and I am sure that the service will give Ukraine even more results in the defense of the state," he said.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
