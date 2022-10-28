Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 28, 2022 10:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an evening address on Oct. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces are also forcing Ukrainian medical personnel to go to Russia from Ukraine’s occupied regions. “The world must respond to this,” Zelensky said.

