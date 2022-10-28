Zelensky: Russia closes hospitals, steals medical equipment from occupied territories
October 28, 2022 10:55 pm
In an evening address on Oct. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces are also forcing Ukrainian medical personnel to go to Russia from Ukraine’s occupied regions. “The world must respond to this,” Zelensky said.
