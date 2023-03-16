Zelensky: Near-future plans depend on Ukraine's defense in Donbas

In his evening address to the nation on Feb. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's near-term plans depend on the Armed Forces' stand in Donbas, where Russia recently launched a new major offensive, trying to occupy the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Zelensky said the battles are especially brutal in those eastern Ukrainian regions and thanked those who fight for the country.

He also called on the other countries to exert pressure to hasten Russia's defeat.

Zelensky thanked foreign leaders for their support and the positive signals at the Munich Security Conference, where German and French leadership called for more arms production, in part to keep Ukraine supplied. President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the conference online, giving a video address on Feb. 17.

The Russian forces, replenished with troops mobilized late last year, are trying to drive Ukraine out from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, suffering extremely high losses in the process. The battles have been especially fierce around the cities of Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

Russian forces have unsuccessfully tried to capture Bakhmut for months.

