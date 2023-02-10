Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 10, 2023

Zelensky meets with Belgian king in Brussels

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 5:48 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Philippe I of Belgium in Brussels on Feb. 9, presenting him and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo with a fragment of a downed Russian Su-25 aircraft. 

“The Ukrainian pilots had written the words ‘Together we win,’” on the fragment, the Belgian monarchy’s press service said.

Zelensky addressed the European Parliament in Brussels on Feb. 9 as the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches, saying that the EU and Ukraine are fighting together against the “biggest anti-European force of the modern world."

Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Brussels together from Paris on Feb. 9. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

