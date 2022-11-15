Zelensky: Liberation of Kherson is a turning point in the war.

“It can be compared with D-Day — the Normandy landings. It was not yet the finale in the fight against evil, but it already determined the entire subsequent course of events. This is exactly what we are feeling now. Now that Kherson is free,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a virtual speech at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Zelensky called it the G19 group over twenty times, implying that Russia should be excluded from it.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces entered the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Russia’s withdrawal from the city marked a humiliating defeat, as Kherson was its biggest gain since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.