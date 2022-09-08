Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky confirms liberation of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast.

September 8, 2022 10:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video of the Ukrainian flag over Balakliia on Sept. 8. “The city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, is under (Ukrainian) control. The order is complete,” soldiers in the video said. The Armed Forces reported that over 20 settlements have been liberated since Ukraine launched its surprise counteroffensive.

