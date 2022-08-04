Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalZelensky calls cooperation of former European leaders with Russia ‘disgusting’

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 3:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Aug. 3 that “it is simply disgusting when former leaders of powerful states with European values work for Russia, which is fighting against these values.” The President remark likely addressed the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s recent visit to Russia, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and reportedly discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok