Zelensky calls cooperation of former European leaders with Russia ‘disgusting’
August 4, 2022 3:11 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Aug. 3 that “it is simply disgusting when former leaders of powerful states with European values work for Russia, which is fighting against these values.” The President remark likely addressed the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s recent visit to Russia, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and reportedly discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.