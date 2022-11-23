Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Zelensky: By attacking Ukraine today, Russia proves to be a terrorist state

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 7:37 pm
In his latest video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's Nov. 23 missile attack on Ukraine supports the claim that Russia is a terrorist state.

"Today, the European Parliament recognized Russia as a state that sponsors terrorism. Finally, thank you to all MEPs. And then Russia proved to the whole world that this claim is true by launching 67 missiles at our infrastructure, our energy system, and ordinary people," Zelensky said.

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Nov. 23 marking Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," saying Russia's deliberate attacks on civilian targets, including energy infrastructure, schools, and shelters, violate international law. 

Soon, Russia launched a massive missile attack all over Ukraine, killing civilians and damaging energy infrastructure. 

