Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zelensky arrives in Washington to meet with Biden on Dec. 21

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 21, 2022 9:55 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his arrival in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 21 to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden. 

Zelensky said he and Biden will discuss bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Ukraine during his visit. 

“I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President, and the Congress for their much-needed support,” Zelensky said on Telegram. 

Biden and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden greeted Zelensky as he arrived at the White House, reported Associated Press.

After having held a meeting and a news conference with Biden, Zelensky will address Congress.

Earlier on Dec. 21, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken announced $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a package that will include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for fighter jets.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

