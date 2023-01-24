Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Zelensky appoints Kyiv Oblast governor as deputy head of his office, dismisses 4 governors

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 24, 2023 9:56 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba as deputy head of his office on Jan. 23. Kuleba will replace Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who was fired earlier in the day in the biggest governmental reshuffle in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Zelensky also dismissed the governors of four Ukrainian oblasts: Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier on Jan. 24, the Cabinet of Ministers greenlighted the firing of these governors and officially dismissed six government officials.

According to Taras Melnychuk, the official government representative in parliament, the Cabinet of Ministers fired Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, Deputy Social Policy Minister Vitaliy Muzychenko, Deputy Territories and Communities Ministers Ivan Lukerya and Vyacheslav Nehoda, Deputy Heads of State Service of Maritime and River Transport Anatoliy Ivankevych and Viktor Vyshnyov.

The Jan. 24 reshuffle came after a series of journalist investigations alleged misappropriation of funds among several top officials.

