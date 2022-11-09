Zelensky appoints heads of 4 districts in occupied Kherson Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing four district heads in Kherson Oblast. The four districts are located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, which Russia still occupies.

New heads were appointed to Kakhovka, Hola Prystan, Khrestivka, and Dolmativka.

Hours prior, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu approved the withdrawal of troops from Kherson, located on the right bank. General Sergey Surovikin, head of Russian forces in Ukraine, said on Nov. 9 that it was "a hard decision."

"Having assessed the situation, I propose to prepare defenses along the left bank of the Dnipro River," Surovikin said.