Zelensky: 87 people killed by Russian airstrike in Chernihiv Oblast on May 17.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 23, 2022 2:40 pm
The bodies were found under the rubble at the Ukrainian army's Desna training ground.
This item is part of our running news digest
The bodies were found under the rubble at the Ukrainian army's Desna training ground.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.