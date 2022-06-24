Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: 87 people killed by Russian airstrike in Chernihiv Oblast on May 17.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 23, 2022 2:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The bodies were found under the rubble at the Ukrainian army's Desna training ground.

