Zelensky: 2023 budget to provide more than trillion hryvnias for security, defense
September 8, 2022 5:00 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video address that the 2023 budget will include the payment of pensions, reducing non-essential government spending, supporting businesses and employees, and the creation of a special recovery fund while allocating close to $27 billion (over trillion hryvnias) to the country's defense.
