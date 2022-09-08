Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 8, 2022 5:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video address that the 2023 budget will include the payment of pensions, reducing non-essential government spending, supporting businesses and employees, and the creation of a special recovery fund while allocating close to $27 billion (over trillion hryvnias) to the country's defense. 

