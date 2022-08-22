Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalYermak: Document on security guarantees for Ukraine to appear by end of summer.

August 22, 2022 8:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak, the first document with recommendations on international security guarantees for Ukraine will be presented by the end of August. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in April that Ukraine seeks to develop a document on security guarantees that will "provide real protection for the country." Back then, the initiative fellthrough.

