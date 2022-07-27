Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalWSJ: ‘Ukraine faces difficulties getting western weapons to frontlines'

July 20, 2022 4:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Wall Street Journal, Ukraine’s military is having trouble getting western weapons operational at the frontlines, citing a lack of commonalities across weapons. The provision of different weapons has reportedly turned into a “logistical nightmare,” as ammunition, training, maintenance, and logistics differ across weapon type.

