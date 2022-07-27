WSJ: ‘Ukraine faces difficulties getting western weapons to frontlines'
July 20, 2022 4:28 am
According to the Wall Street Journal, Ukraine’s military is having trouble getting western weapons operational at the frontlines, citing a lack of commonalities across weapons. The provision of different weapons has reportedly turned into a “logistical nightmare,” as ammunition, training, maintenance, and logistics differ across weapon type.