WSJ: Ukraine claims Russia transporting weapons to Black Sea ports using cargo ships
This item is part of our running news digest
September 2, 2022 5:39 am
Ukraine requested Turkey to take action against four Russian cargo ships allegedly delivering military equipment from a Russian base in Syria through the Bosporus on to the Black Sea ports in support of Russia's war effort. On Aug. 27, Ukraine made a formal request to Turkey after it learned that a Russian freighter brought an S-300 anti-air system to Russia's Novorossiysk port through Turkish-controlled straits.
