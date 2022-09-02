Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 2, 2022

externalWSJ: Ukraine claims Russia transporting weapons to Black Sea ports using cargo ships

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 5:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine requested Turkey to take action against four Russian cargo ships allegedly delivering military equipment from a Russian base in Syria through the Bosporus on to the Black Sea ports in support of Russia's war effort. On Aug. 27, Ukraine made a formal request to Turkey after it learned that a Russian freighter brought an S-300 anti-air system to Russia's Novorossiysk port through Turkish-controlled straits.


externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok