WSJ: Senior White House official has discussions with top Putin aides

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in recent months had discussions with top aides to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, including Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign-policy adviser and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the WSJ reports quoting U.S. and allied officials. The talks, which were not disclosed publicly, aimed at reducing the risk of a broader war and warning the Kremlin against using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction.