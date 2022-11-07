WSJ: Senior White House official has discussions with top Putin aides
November 7, 2022 2:36 am
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in recent months had discussions with top aides to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, including Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign-policy adviser and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the WSJ reports quoting U.S. and allied officials. The talks, which were not disclosed publicly, aimed at reducing the risk of a broader war and warning the Kremlin against using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction.
