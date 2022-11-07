Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, November 7, 2022

WSJ: Senior White House official has discussions with top Putin aides

November 7, 2022 2:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in recent months had discussions with top aides to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, including Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign-policy adviser and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the WSJ reports quoting U.S. and allied officials. The talks, which were not disclosed publicly, aimed at reducing the risk of a broader war and warning the Kremlin against using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok