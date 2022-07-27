Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 22, 2022 3:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The EU blocked a proposal to sanction Russian metals company VSMPO-Avisma PJSC after France and other member states objected over fears of a retaliatory ban on titanium exports from Russia. Such a move would reportedly hurt companies, such as European jet maker Airbus SE, which have called for the bloc not to sanction titanium sales.

