externalWashington Post: Stoltenberg warns about Russian military build-up in Arctic

August 27, 2022 1:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Canada and warned about Russia’s new Arctic Command, as well as hundreds of its Arctic military sites, which include “airfields and deep-water ports,” the Washington Post reports. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “has changed the way we need to look at the Arctic,” which reflects Canada’s promise to allocate billions of dollars to modernize its military.

