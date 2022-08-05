Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 5, 2022

externalWashington Post: Russia will launch a spy satellite for Iran, use it against Ukraine first

This item is part of our running news digest

August 5, 2022 5:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia will launch the “Khayyam” satellite on behalf of Iran so that the latter can spy on sensitive facilities in the Middle East. However, it is expected that in the first few months, Moscow will use the satellite for its own military interests in Ukraine to strengthen the surveillance potential, the two officials told the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok