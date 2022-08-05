Washington Post: Russia will launch a spy satellite for Iran, use it against Ukraine first
August 5, 2022
Russia will launch the “Khayyam” satellite on behalf of Iran so that the latter can spy on sensitive facilities in the Middle East. However, it is expected that in the first few months, Moscow will use the satellite for its own military interests in Ukraine to strengthen the surveillance potential, the two officials told the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.