externalWashington Post: Pentagon to announce additional $675 million in weapons to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 10:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. Defense Department will announce a weapons package for Ukraine on Sept. 8 that will include rounds for HIMARS, as well as military vehicles, and other equipment, reports Washington Post, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

