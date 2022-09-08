Washington Post: Pentagon to announce additional $675 million in weapons to Ukraine
September 8, 2022 10:57 am
The U.S. Defense Department will announce a weapons package for Ukraine on Sept. 8 that will include rounds for HIMARS, as well as military vehicles, and other equipment, reports Washington Post, citing an unnamed U.S. official.
