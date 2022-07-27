Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalWashington Post: Big Tech ignores requests to remove disinformation, hate speech against Ukrainians

July 17, 2022 3:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to research by the Disinformation Situation Center shared with the Washington Post, roughly 70% of posts and 90% of accounts flagged as promoting anti-Ukrainian hate speech on YouTube and Twitter remained active as of late June. LinkedIn reportedly took down fewer than half of posts flagged by Ukrainian officials as Russian pro-war propaganda.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
