Washington Post: Big Tech ignores requests to remove disinformation, hate speech against Ukrainians
This item is part of our running news digest
July 17, 2022 3:54 am
According to research by the Disinformation Situation Center shared with the Washington Post, roughly 70% of posts and 90% of accounts flagged as promoting anti-Ukrainian hate speech on YouTube and Twitter remained active as of late June. LinkedIn reportedly took down fewer than half of posts flagged by Ukrainian officials as Russian pro-war propaganda.