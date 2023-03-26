Warehouse on fire in Russia's Omsk
March 26, 2023 4:41 am
A large fire broke out late on March 25 in a plastics warehouse in the Russian city of Omsk in western Siberia, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The fire was localized in an area of 3,500 square meters.
At least 65 firefighters and 16 pieces of equipment were involved in putting out the fire, the ministry said.
No casualties were reported.
The ministry did not specify the cause of the accident.
