Sunday, March 26, 2023

Warehouse on fire in Russia's Omsk

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 26, 2023 4:41 am
A large fire broke out late on March 25 in a plastics warehouse in the Russian city of Omsk in western Siberia, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. 

The fire was localized in an area of 3,500 square meters.

At least 65 firefighters and 16 pieces of equipment were involved in putting out the fire, the ministry said. 

No casualties were reported. 

The ministry did not specify the cause of the accident. 

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

