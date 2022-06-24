The oil is being concealed in blended refined products such as gasoline, diesel and chemicals, while traders obscure its origins to keep it flowing, the Wall Street Journal reported. Fuels believed to be partially made from Russian crude landed in New York and New Jersey in May, according to the newspaper. Oil is also being transferred between ships at sea, a scheme used to buy and sell sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan oil. The U.S. and U.K. imposed an embargo on Russian oil in March, while the European Union introduced a partial oil embargo in May.