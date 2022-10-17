Von der Leyen: Ukraine to receive 2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance
October 8, 2022 12:49 am
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Oct. 7 that the tranche will be allocated in coming days. The European Commission said on Oct. 4 that Ukraine will receive 5 billion euros from the EU in three tranches.
