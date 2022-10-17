Von der Leyen ‘shocked and appalled' by Russia’s mass strike on Ukraine
October 10, 2022 5:51 pm
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Russia’s multiple missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, adding that the EU will continue supporting Ukraine as long as it takes.
“Putin’s Russia has again shown the world what it stands for: brutality and terror,” she said in an appearance in the Estonian city of Narva on the Russian border alongside Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
