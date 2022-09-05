Von der Leyen: EU prepares plan for price cap on Russian gas
September 5, 2022 9:11 pm
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said the Commission is drafting proposals to support vulnerable households and businesses in light of high energy prices. On Sept. 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom will only resume gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline once sanctions are lifted. Von der Leyen accused Putin of “using energy as a weapon by cutting supply and manipulating our energy markets.”
