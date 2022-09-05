Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 5, 2022

externalVon der Leyen: EU prepares plan for price cap on Russian gas

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 9:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said the Commission is drafting proposals to support vulnerable households and businesses in light of high energy prices. On Sept. 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom will only resume gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline once sanctions are lifted. Von der Leyen accused Putin of “using energy as a weapon by cutting supply and manipulating our energy markets.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok