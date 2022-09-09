US to intensify efforts to reform UN Security Council due to Russia’s war
September 9, 2022 7:22 am
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, said the U.S. will push for reforms within the Security Council, including its veto rule. She noted that since 2009, Russia has cast 26 vetos. Previously, President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the UN Security Council and called for reforming the organization.
