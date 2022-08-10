Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 10, 2022 2:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. State Department announced on Aug. 9 that U.S. funding will provide 100 demining teams and strengthen the Ukrainian government’s demining capacity. “These explosive hazards block access to fertile farmland, delay reconstruction efforts, prevent displaced communities from returning to their homes, and continue to kill and main innocent Ukrainian civilians,” the statement reads.

