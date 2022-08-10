US to allocate additional $89 million for demining Ukraine
August 10, 2022 2:07 am
The U.S. State Department announced on Aug. 9 that U.S. funding will provide 100 demining teams and strengthen the Ukrainian government’s demining capacity. “These explosive hazards block access to fertile farmland, delay reconstruction efforts, prevent displaced communities from returning to their homes, and continue to kill and main innocent Ukrainian civilians,” the statement reads.