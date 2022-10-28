US supplies 2.3 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Ukraine
October 28, 2022 4:58 pm
The United States has supplied Ukraine with 2.3 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines through the global program COVAX. The vaccines have been delivered by UNICEF, according to Ukraine's Health Ministry.
