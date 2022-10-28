Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 28, 2022 4:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The United States has supplied Ukraine with 2.3 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines through the global program COVAX. The vaccines have been delivered by UNICEF, according to Ukraine's Health Ministry.

