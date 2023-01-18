U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expressed their condolences to the families of all those killed and injured in the helicopter crash in Brovary on Jan. 18.

“Our hearts are also with the dozens of civilians who were killed or injured, including precious children and their families,” the White House statement reads.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko announced a three-day mourning period in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, following the helicopter crash that killed 14 people, including a child, on Jan. 18.

The helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary on the morning of Jan. 18.

The top leadership of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, and the ministry’s secretary, Yuriy Lubkovych, died.

No details regarding the cause of the crash have yet been announced by Ukrainian authorities.