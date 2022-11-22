Support us
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

US official: 'Vast difference' between Russian and Ukrainian reactions to war crime accusations.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 22, 2022 2:56 am
At a briefing on Nov. 21, United States Ambassador for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaak said while Russia "inevitably responds (to accusations of war crimes) with propaganda, denial, mis- and disinformation, the Ukrainian authorities have generally acknowledged abuses and have denounced them and have pledged to investigate them." 

Van Schaak also said that "when we’re looking at the sheer scale of criminality exhibited by Russian forces, it’s enormous compared to the allegations that we have seen against Ukrainian forces." 

The ambassador was answering a question regarding a recent video that surfaced online of Russian troops surrendering to Ukrainian forces. Ukraine claims Russian forces opened fire while pretending to surrender, while Russia has accused Ukraine of shooting prisoners of war.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
