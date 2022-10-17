US official: Russia has failed to achieve strategic objectives in Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
September 20, 2022 4:52 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
A senior U.S. defense official said on Sept. 19 that despite Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's calls to occupy the entirety of Donetsk Oblast by Sept. 15, Russian troops' recent advances have amounted to just a "few hundred meters," according to a U.S. Defense Department press release. As Ukraine makes progress in the country's east and south, Russia has responded by attacking civilian infrastructure rather than military targets, which U.S. officials see as retaliation rather than making any kind of military sense, the press release read.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.