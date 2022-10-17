A senior U.S. defense official said on Sept. 19 that despite Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's calls to occupy the entirety of Donetsk Oblast by Sept. 15, Russian troops' recent advances have amounted to just a "few hundred meters," according to a U.S. Defense Department press release. As Ukraine makes progress in the country's east and south, Russia has responded by attacking civilian infrastructure rather than military targets, which U.S. officials see as retaliation rather than making any kind of military sense, the press release read.