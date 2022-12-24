Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
US House passes record $858 billion defense budget, including more aid for Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 9, 2022 12:41 am
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDDA) by a vote of 350-80. 

The legislation would authorize a record $858 billion in national defense funding, which includes an additional $800 million in security assistance for Ukraine – an increase of $500 million over U.S. President Joe Biden’s request earlier this year. 

The bill also includes $2.7 billion to boost munitions production capacity while temporarily waiving some restrictions on contracts for munitions to support Ukraine, Reuters reported. 

The NDAA is expected to pass the Senate in December and be sent to the White House for Biden to sign it into law.

