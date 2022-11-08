US defense secretary discusses air defense for Ukraine with new Italian defense minister
November 8, 2022 2:38 am
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to incoming Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and discussed continued cooperation to support Ukraine, including air defense, according to a readout of the call published by the U.S. Defense Department. Austin also thanked the new minister for his commitment to sustaining Italian security assistance support to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression, the readout said.
