US creates $100 million Ukraine Agriculture Resilience Initiative
July 20, 2022 6:46 am
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on July 19 that the fund is intended to “bolster Ukrainian agricultural exports” and protect against the global food security crisis. The fund will support Ukrainian farmers through increased access to critical agricultural inputs and strengthen infrastructure to export, store, and process agricultural goods. USAID intends to raise an additional $150 million for the initiative.