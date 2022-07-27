Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUS creates $100 million Ukraine Agriculture Resilience Initiative

July 20, 2022 6:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on July 19 that the fund is intended to “bolster Ukrainian agricultural exports” and protect against the global food security crisis. The fund will support Ukrainian farmers through increased access to critical agricultural inputs and strengthen infrastructure to export, store, and process agricultural goods. USAID intends to raise an additional $150 million for the initiative.

