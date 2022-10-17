Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUS announces new economic sanctions against Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

September 30, 2022 10:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In response to Russia’s sham “referendums” and illegal annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts, the U.S. is imposing new restrictions on hundreds of top Russian officials and their families. Sanctions will also target companies created outside of Russia in an attempt to help Russian military suppliers evade sanctions.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
