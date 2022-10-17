US announces new economic sanctions against Russia
September 30, 2022 10:12 pm
In response to Russia’s sham “referendums” and illegal annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts, the U.S. is imposing new restrictions on hundreds of top Russian officials and their families. Sanctions will also target companies created outside of Russia in an attempt to help Russian military suppliers evade sanctions.
