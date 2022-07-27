Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalUS and partners to make sure Moscow complies with grain agreement

This item is part of our running news digest

July 26, 2022 5:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Russia’s “brazen attack” on Odesa undermines the credibility of Russian commitments in a press briefing on July 25. He emphasized that the U.S. and partners will hold Moscow accountable for the grain agreement reached with Ukraine as the two sides proceed with its implementation, saying “the agreement needs to endure” to aid the global food security crisis.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok