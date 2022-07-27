US and partners to make sure Moscow complies with grain agreement
July 26, 2022 5:39 am
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Russia’s “brazen attack” on Odesa undermines the credibility of Russian commitments in a press briefing on July 25. He emphasized that the U.S. and partners will hold Moscow accountable for the grain agreement reached with Ukraine as the two sides proceed with its implementation, saying “the agreement needs to endure” to aid the global food security crisis.