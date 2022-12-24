Update: Russian troops fire 4 missiles at Dnipro, Nikopol overnight
November 29, 2022 11:14 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that, while there were no casualties, the attack caused “serious destruction.”
Overnight on Nov. 29, Reznichenko reported that Russian forces struck a local enterprise in Dnipro, causing a fire. The fire has reportedly been extinguished.
