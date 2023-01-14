Update: Russian strike on Dnipro kills at least 5, injures 27 people
January 14, 2023 5:34 pm
A Russian strike hit a nine-story residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, killing at least five people and injuring 27, including six children, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported.
According to Reznichenko, there are still people under the rubble. First responders are working on the site, Reznichenko said.
Fifteen people were evacuated from the building, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office.
