Saturday, January 14, 2023

Update: Russian strike on Dnipro kills at least 5, injures 27 people

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 14, 2023 5:34 pm
A nine-story residential building in Dnipro hit by Russia on Jan. 14. (Kyrylo Tymoshenko)

A Russian strike hit a nine-story residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, killing at least five people and injuring 27, including six children, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported. 

According to Reznichenko, there are still people under the rubble. First responders are working on the site, Reznichenko said.

Fifteen people were evacuated from the building, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office.

