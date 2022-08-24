Update: Russian missile strike on Poltava Oblast hit military infrastructure
August 24, 2022 2:08 pm
Ukraine's 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade said that missile strikes hit military infrastructure in the city of Myrhorod early on Aug. 24, adding that casualty numbers and total destruction are still being determined. The Brigade did not specify exactly what was hit.
