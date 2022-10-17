Update: Death toll of Russian Oct. 6 strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 12.
October 7, 2022 6:29 pm
The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Police reported that 12 people are confirmed to have been killed and 12 injured, including two children, in Russia’s missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 6.Russia hit the regional capital nine times, including from Iranian Shahed-136 drones, destroying two residential buildings and damaging other civilian infrastructure.
