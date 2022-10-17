Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalUpdate: Death toll of Russian Oct. 6 strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 12.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 7, 2022 6:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Police reported that 12 people are confirmed to have been killed and 12 injured, including two children, in Russia’s missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 6.Russia hit the regional capital nine times, including from Iranian Shahed-136 drones, destroying two residential buildings and damaging other civilian infrastructure.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok